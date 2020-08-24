Onondaga County to begin testing of school staff members starting Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivered a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday and spoke about back to school testing for school staff members.
McMahon released the following testing schedule for school staff members:
Wednesday, Aug. 26
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at LaFayette High School
- This will serve staff members with the Lafayette School District and the Onondaga Central School District
Thursday, Aug. 27
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Tully Junior-Senior High School
- This will serve staff members with the Tully School District and the Fabius-Pompey Central School District
Friday, Aug. 28
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School
- This will serve staff members with the Jamesville-DeWitt School District and Christian Brothers Academy
Monday, Aug. 31
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at the Former Transportation Center
- This will serve staff members with the Baldwinsville Central School District
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Marcellus High School
- This will serve staff members with the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, the Marcellus School District and the Skaneateles School District
Wednesday, Sept. 2
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at East Syracuse Minoa High School
- This will serve staff members with the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District and the Lyncourt School District
Thursday, Sept. 3
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located as Westhill High School
- This will serve staff members with the Westhill School District and the Solvay Union Free School District
Thursday, Sept. 3 — Another testing
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School
- This will serve staff members of any Syracuse Diocese schools
Friday, Sept. 4
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at North Syracuse Junior High School
- This will serve staff members of North Syracuse Central School District
