Onondaga County to begin testing of school staff members starting Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivered a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday and spoke about back to school testing for school staff members.

McMahon released the following testing schedule for school staff members:

Wednesday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at LaFayette High School

This will serve staff members with the Lafayette School District and the Onondaga Central School District

Thursday, Aug. 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Tully Junior-Senior High School

This will serve staff members with the Tully School District and the Fabius-Pompey Central School District

Friday, Aug. 28

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School

This will serve staff members with the Jamesville-DeWitt School District and Christian Brothers Academy

Monday, Aug. 31

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at the Former Transportation Center

This will serve staff members with the Baldwinsville Central School District

Tuesday, Sept. 1

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Marcellus High School

This will serve staff members with the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, the Marcellus School District and the Skaneateles School District

Wednesday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at East Syracuse Minoa High School

This will serve staff members with the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District and the Lyncourt School District

Thursday, Sept. 3

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located as Westhill High School

This will serve staff members with the Westhill School District and the Solvay Union Free School District

Thursday, Sept. 3 — Another testing

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School

This will serve staff members of any Syracuse Diocese schools

Friday, Sept. 4

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at North Syracuse Junior High School

This will serve staff members of North Syracuse Central School District

