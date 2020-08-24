Onondaga County to begin testing of school staff members starting Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivered a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday and spoke about back to school testing for school staff members.

McMahon released the following testing schedule for school staff members:

Wednesday, Aug. 26

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at LaFayette High School
  • This will serve staff members with the Lafayette School District and the Onondaga Central School District

Thursday, Aug. 27

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Tully Junior-Senior High School
  • This will serve staff members with the Tully School District and the Fabius-Pompey Central School District

Friday, Aug. 28

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School
  • This will serve staff members with the Jamesville-DeWitt School District and Christian Brothers Academy

Monday, Aug. 31

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at the Former Transportation Center
  • This will serve staff members with the Baldwinsville Central School District

Tuesday, Sept. 1

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Marcellus High School
  • This will serve staff members with the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, the Marcellus School District and the Skaneateles School District

Wednesday, Sept. 2

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at East Syracuse Minoa High School
  • This will serve staff members with the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District and the Lyncourt School District

Thursday, Sept. 3

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located as Westhill High School
  • This will serve staff members with the Westhill School District and the Solvay Union Free School District

Thursday, Sept. 3 — Another testing

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School
  • This will serve staff members of any Syracuse Diocese schools

Friday, Sept. 4

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at North Syracuse Junior High School
  • This will serve staff members of North Syracuse Central School District

Click the player below to watch the full briefing:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected