Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon expands home loan and grant program, grants available at 1%

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has been a difficult era for homeowners, but with County Executive Ryan McMahon’s expanded homeowner program, certain Onondaga County residents can make much-needed improvements. Eligible homeowners can now qualify for a $20,000 loan at just 1% if they meet certain criteria and were impacted in some way by COVID-19.

Based on the location of your primary residence, you can qualify for different loans. Click here to see the locations in Onondaga County that qualify. The blue neighborhoods are eligible census tracts for the 1% program. These also include:

Any village in Onondaga County such as the Village of Baldwinsville, Camillus, or North Syracuse

Specific Onondaga County Neighborhoods such as Bayberry and Kimbrook

such as Bayberry and Kimbrook Specific Towns such as the Town of Salina, Camillus, Marcellus, or Clay

Any Hamlet in Onondaga County, such as the Hamlets of Village Green, Mattydale, or Seneca Knolls

in Onondaga County, such as the Hamlets of Village Green, Mattydale, or Seneca Knolls City of Syracuse neighborhoods such as Brighton, Court-Woodlawn, Eastwood, Far Westside, Lakefront, Meadowbrook, Northside, Salt Springs, South Valley, Strathmore, Tipperary Hill, University, or Washington Square

You can qualify for up to $20,000 at 1% if:

Your primary residence needs an exterior or emergency repair, including: roofs, windows, sewage backup, furnaces, code violations, and more

Your household earns less than 80% of HUD median income guidelines*

You or someone in your household has been impacted by COVID-19 at any point

Examples of COVID-19 Impact

loss of employment, furlough, reduction of employment, or extended time off from work to care for children, a sick family member, or yourself

Mortgage in forbearance

Inability to find employment

Bankruptcy

Emergency travel costs

Medical expenses

Increased expenses related to essential work or caring for children home from school

Reduction of income because one or more tenants defaulted on a significant amount of rent payments

*Income limits are shown below. It’s based on your present income — a bump from COVID-19 unemployment does not count towards qualification

Family Size Income Limit 1 $44,500.00 2 $50,900.00 3 $57,250.00 4 $63,600.00 5 $68,700.00 6 $73,800.00 7 $78,900.00 8 $84,000.00

For more information, call Home HQ at (315) 474-1939, email info@homehq.org, or visit homehq.org.