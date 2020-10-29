Onondaga County executive addresses COVID-19 spike in county

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said that he wouldn’t call this a second wave of COVID-19, but said that it could come to that unless people change their behaviors.
On Wednesday, the county hit a record high of 70 new cases since the pandemic started. After announcing 50 new cases on Thursday, McMahon said that Friday’s results would break the Wednesday record.
He would not share the exact number of cases for Friday because he doesn’t have it just yet, but he said it would be breaking our record of 70 cases in one day.
McMahon said that there are too many small clusters that are causing these spikes.
He also called out what he called a large cluster on Thursday. He said that 15 people have been infected after attending a wedding.
McMahon also spoke about Halloween and said that he was worried about what it would do to our number of cases.
The county will be increasing enforcement of restaurants to make sure everyone is following the rules.
With this virus, we don’t know. We’ve been messaging very hard. The media has been covering this very hard for the last 10 days about how we are seeing pressure now and how we need to stay at home and get a COVID test. We need to be smarter about the social gatherings we’re in. I don’t know if we’ve stopped the bleeding yet… It takes two to three weeks to see that in data.Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
The county executive said that Onondaga County has already been tipped off to a party that was supposed to be held this Halloween weekend by teenagers. That party will not happen now, according to McMahon.
McMahon begged the public to continue following the rules, even this Halloween weekend.
You can watch the full press conference below:
