SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is delivering his 2022 State of the County address at 6 p.m.

Topics of the speech include the use of last year’s leftover stimulus money, federal government stimulus money.

McMahon also will address pandemic and poverty issues.

He wants to salvage county tourism and rejuvenate his pending plans from last year.

The speech will take place at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

