ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We know gas prices will continue to rise and every day customers check to see by how much. Part of what you pay at the pump includes sales tax.

“Four percent of your gas price currently on your final bill is taxed by your local government,” County Executive Ryan McMahon said.

The county budgets for it ahead of time never expecting gas to be as high as it is. The statewide average is $4.46. McMahon announced a proposal to cap the local sales tax at four dollars.

“So basically you’ll pay tax up to four dollars per gallon and then anything over four dollars per gallon, you don’t pay any tax on locally,” he explained.

Mcmahon said he would like state and federal lawmakers to do the same thing. Some might wonder why collect tax at all.

“We can’t go to zero because we still have vital services we need to fund. We run government through sales tax, but we never budgeted for $4.46 in revenue so we can give back what we didn’t budget for right now,” McMahon said.

This is all a proposal right now. The legislature has to vote on it. Their next voting session is in April. McMahon and other legislators are confident it will get approved.