Onondaga County provides update on the coronavirus, loans available for small businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh provided an update regarding the coronavirus.

At the press conference, Mayor Walsh announced new loans available for small businesses who are struggling in the City of Syracuse due to the effects of the coronavirus.

After announcing these loans, the mayor said, “Help is on the way.” These loans are designed to prevent staff reductions, allow businesses operations to continue and to sponsor sick pay. Only businesses within the City of Syracuse and businesses who employ 50 people or less are eligible for the loans.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also provided an update on the number of cases within the county.

Currently there are seven cases in Onondaga County.

Female in her 70’s (currently in the hospital)

Husband of the woman in her 70’s

23-year-old female (Traveled from NYC)

Female in her 30’s (Traveled from NYC)

Female in her 50’s (Traveled from Spain)

Male in his 20’s (Traveled from New Jersey)

Female in her 30’s (Assuming a case of community spread until further investigation)

According to the county executive, 21 people are currently in mandatory quarantine within the county.

McMahon said Onondaga County continues to test people, and the county is one of the leaders in testing. Approximately 25% of the people being tested in Onondaga County come from outside the county. Because of this, McMahon said Onondaga needs to be treated like one of the bigger counties in the state, and they need to be provided with more testing kits.

When asked about the number of testing kits in the county, McMahon said, “we are hanging on,” but the county tries to get more kits every day.

At the press conference, the county reported that if they don’t have enough tests, they can’t mandate quarantines on everyone who needs it and that’s when things get bad.

The county executive also said it’s hard to keep track of the number of tests and the number of negative cases in the county because tests are happening in a number of places, and results are coming back from different avenues.

McMahon said there have been about 1,300 people tested in the county, only seven of those tests have come back positive, but the county is still waiting for results on a number of tests.

The Onondaga County Executive also advised the need for healthcare workers will continue to increase.

McMahon asked that anyone who has medical experience to strongly consider signing up to be a medical volunteer, as the coronavirus continues to push medical professionals to their limits.

To sign up to become a medical volunteer, click here.

At the press conference, it was reported that there is not a shortage of hospital beds, but the county is working on a plan if that becomes a problem. McMahon said they are working on getting supplies and beds for a remote site if one needs to be set up, but the county executive did not elaborate on where that site could be.

For phone numbers you may need to access during the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

To watch the full press conference, click on the player below.

