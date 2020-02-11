Onondaga County Executive says tenant has been selected for Clay warehouse

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are now one step closer to finding out who will take over the Clay warehouse facility once it is built.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says a company has been selected to move in, adding who that company will be will be announced in the next three to five weeks, once all the details are ironed out.

The $350 million project is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to the area.

