Onondaga County Executive says tenant has been selected for Clay warehouse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are now one step closer to finding out who will take over the Clay warehouse facility once it is built. 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says a company has been selected to move in, adding who that company will be will be announced in the next three to five weeks, once all the details are ironed out. 

The $350 million project is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to the area.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected