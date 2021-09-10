WATCH: Onondaga Co. Executive says Foo Fighters concert the ‘first real Vax&Test show’ with prescreening requirements

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday at 1 p.m. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon made an announcement on the Foo Fighters concert planned at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

The county executive outlined the “first real Vax & Test show”, which will involve testing the day before the concert, as well as day-of testing provided by Live Nation, ASM, and Onondaga County. Testing on the day before will take place at the Orange Lot at the New York State Fairgrounds.

For those that are vaccinated, it is required that attendees have had their first dose no later than Sep 1, 2021 or they will need a negative test. People can bring physical vaccine cards, photos of their vaccine cards, photocopies, and may show the Excelsior Pass.

Testing in the Orange Lot will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and gates will open at 3 p.m. at the amphitheater for testing before the show on the day of (Sept 15).

Everyone must also bring a valid form of identification along with their negative tests or proof of vaccination. McMahon urged concert-goers to plan ahead in many different ways, including making sure their phones are fully charged and at 100% brightness for screeners to see vaccine proof or negative test results on their screens.

Fans are also asked to have their tickets ready in their mobile wallets prior to checking in.

The county executive also reminds attendees of the clear bag policy at the amp, with bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”, and small clutches are allowed. Lawn chairs must also be taken out of their cases for security checking as well.

All policies for COVID and security at the Foo Fighters concert on September 15 can be found here.