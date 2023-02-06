JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Legislature is expected to vote on whether to merge the staff and inmates of the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the Justice Center in Downtown Syracuse, but the decision comes with much debate.

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley says why rush? Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the consolidation should have been done years ago.

After Sheriff Shelley voiced his concerns in front of the Onondaga County Legislature last week, County Executive McMahon was asked his stance on the proposal during a separate press conference.

McMahon said, “it’s a no brainer.” His stance is based on the staffing shortage at the Justice Center, too many officers working at Jamesville, and 20% open capacity to house all of the inmates in Downtown Syracuse.

“The reality is you have over 80 employees. You have essentially 40-60 sentenced inmates, it’s not efficient. It’s not an efficient operation. $20 million of local dollars.” RYAN MCMAHON, (R) ONONDAGA COUNTY EXECUTIVE

However, in last week’s legislative session, Sheriff Shelley asked for more time and for New York State to study the issue with a commitment to its findings.

“I’m not sure why we have to rush this. If it’s a good idea, it’ll pass the test of time.” SHERIFF TOBY SHELLEY, (D) ONONDAGA COUNTY

However, McMahon and some others don’t want to wait.

“There’s nothing any sheriff can do to address this situation that we have,” McMahon said. “When you look at the Justice Center and Jamesville, it doesn’t matter who the sheriff is, they can’t do this.”

Another concern the sheriff believes has been solved during his short time in office: issues with transporting inmates from the Jamesville Correctional Facility for court appearances downtown. Yet another reason why McMahon believes the merger should happen ASAP.

“We’ve identified the problem, ” Sheriff Shelley said, “We have the solution. People will not be missing their court dates unless there’s an extenuating circumstance.”

That issue may be getting better because of the way the sheriff is deploying resources from other areas to try and get that better, but we spoke to Justice Murphy one week ago and it’s not fixed, so that’s not accurate. RYAN MCMAHON, (R) ONONDAGA COUNTY EXECUTIVE

If the consolidation does pass the legislature, one concern raised is how the county will handle a potential overflow of inmates at the Justice Center down the road. McMahon says they’ll work with surrounding counties for temporarily housing those inmates. It’s an option he says is more cost-effective than keeping Jamesville up and running.

If overcrowding becomes an issue, let’s say for example, female inmates, we can work with other counties to temporarily house those inmates. It’s the cheaper option. It costs those counties $90-120 dollars per day, whereas Onondaga County is $300-350 per day. The way to solve this, and we’re very lucky we can, is you consolidate the staff from Jamesville with the Justice Center, that then solves the lockdown issues. Your exacerbated arraignment problems are gone because the Justice Center connects to the courthouse, and at the same time, the taxpayer is going to save $5-10 million dollars. RYAN MCMAHON, (R) ONONDAGA COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Many corrections officers at Jamesville are against the merger because while maintaining their rank, they’ll lose seniority-based scheduling preferences at the Justice Center.