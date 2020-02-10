Onondaga County Executive will give Sate of the County Address Monday; wants indoor/outdoor sports complex

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes to make 2020 even better when it comes to sports.

In advance of his State of the County Address Monday night at Onondaga Community College, McMahon called for a feasibility study of an indoor/outdoor sports complex.

The $30-$35 million dollar sports venue would include as many as a dozen outdoor turf fields and a 2,500 seat stadium, in order to host multiple sports including soccer and lacrosse.

Last month, McMahon also told NewsChannel 9 he would like a permanent site for esports by the end of 2020.

