Onondaga County expected to vote on $85 million aquarium next week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Will the plan for an Aquarium in Syracuse sink or swim? It will be up to the full Onondaga County Legislature on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee held a lengthy meeting about the plan. Several questions were asked about the $120,000 study paid for by the county. The study was done by ConsultEcon, based in Massachusetts. The study explains why the project would bring an economic boost to our economy.

If the county decides to use cash for the Aquarium, McMahon will only need a simple majority — 9 votes. If the money is borrowed, 12 votes would be needed.

The $85 million aquarium is on the Onondaga County Legislature Agenda for a vote on Tuesday.