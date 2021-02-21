Onondaga County Family Planning Service Clinic in Syracuse to be closed February 22 and 23

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Family Planning Service Clinic in Syracuse will be closed on Monday, February 22, and Tuesday, February 23, for utility repairs. The clinic is located at 301 Slocum Avenue.

Those who have appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Patients can be seen at the North Syracuse clinic, which is located at the corner of Taft and South Bay roads.

To reschedule an appointment, call or text (315) 325-2010.