Onondaga County fights to protect water chestnut problem on Cross Lake

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is working to combat a problem that has been plaguing neighbors along the Seneca River.

The county is committing $50,000 to fight water chestnuts in Cross Lake. Water chestnuts are an invasive species, and if not taken care of, could end up taking over the whole waterway. This also creates a big issue for the local economy.

The money will be used to scoop up not only the chestnuts, but their seeds, which have a 12 year life cycle if they remain in the water.