SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Wednesday that the county’s health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta, will be leaving her position. She has been the Onondaga County Health Commissioner for the last seven and a half years.

“Onondaga County has been incredibly lucky to have had the leadership and guidance of Dr. Gupta for the last seven and a half years. She has served as a trusted advisor, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am eternally grateful for her service,” said McMahon. “Dr. Gupta has admirably led one of the biggest departments in county government and she leaves big shoes to fill, but I know we will always be able to rely on her for her advice and counsel.”

During her service to Onondaga County, Dr. Gupta created two new public health programs that addressed the opioid crisis, as well as creating a tri-county tobacco prevention program. Dr. Gupta also became president of the New York State Association of County Health Officials.

Most notably, she led the county throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Gupta’s last day will be July 1, 2022, and there will be a nationwide search to find a new health commissioner.