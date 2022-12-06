SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department will be holding two Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages six months to three years of age on December 8 and 10.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kathryn Anderson, announced Tuesday, December 6 that the clinics will be held at the Civic Center in Downtown Syracuse on 421 Montgomery Street.

The first clinic will begin Thursday, December 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the second on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Appointments are required and can be made online at covid19.ongov.net/vaccine/.

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered at the clinics. Second doses will be available for children who received their first dose at least four weeks before the clinic date.

“It is important for children starting at six months of age to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The rapid spread of the omicron variants and the potential for severe disease in young children are reasons for concern. Notably, COVID hospitalization rates are higher for children under 5 than those 5-17 years old. Please, as we head into the holidays, take steps to make sure everyone in your family is protected,” said Dr. Anderson.

The Onondaga County Health Department urges all residents to stay up to date with their COVID vaccines and make an appointment anytime at one of the many clinics and pharmacies listed on the convenient online Vaccine Finder tool.

For adults 18 and older who are in need of a primary series or booster dose, appointments can be made at the Onondaga County clinic being held on Tuesday, December 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. also at the Civic Center.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and the latest recommendations, please visit the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) website or call the Onondaga County Health Department at 315-435-2000.