Onondaga County Health Dept. releases its school guidance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One day after the CDC released its guidance to schools reopening this fall, the Onondaga County Health Department has followed suit.

When it comes to masks, OCHD recommends everyone wears them indoors.

IN-DEPTH ON MASKS:

Indoor: Because of the highly transmissible nature of predominantly circulating Delta variant, along with the extent of mixing of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in schools, the fact that children <12 years of age are not currently eligible for vaccination, and level of vaccination among youth ages 12‐17, and current level of high community transmission, based on CDC ‘s guidance, OCHD strongly recommends universal indoor masking for all students (age 2 years and older), teachers, staff, and visitors to K‐12 schools regardless of vaccination status.11 Additionally, masks should be appropriate and properly worn.

Outdoors: In general, people do not need to wear masks when outdoors. OCHD recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings. Fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings if they or someone in their household are immunocompromised. During bus transportation: Passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, regardless of vaccination status.

The guidance has many similarities to the CDC’s. For a complete look at the county’s recommendations, you can read the PDF below.