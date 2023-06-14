TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County confirms to NewsChannel 9 it’s investigating the possibility that migrants have been moved into the Candlewood Suites hotel.

Other guests of the hotel claim they saw migrants being moved in over the last 24 hours.

A county spokesperson could not confirm or deny reports, but said the investigation is happening and legal options are being explored.

Sources tell NewsChannel 9 the hotel is not cooperating with investigators looking into these reports.

New York City, admittedly overwhelmed by asylum seekers being bussed from the Mexico border, has been sending people to other communities.

If people at Candlewood Suites are confirmed to be migrants, it’s not known if they were sent by New York City or came from somewhere else.

Until the Town of Salina and Onondaga County engaged in legal action, New York City was planning to use the Candlewood Suites in the Town of Salina as one of those migrant housing locations.

A court order put a pause on the plans.

At that time, the hotel evicted Central New Yorkers who were using the hotel for long-term housing and who have since sued the hotel.

