SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The internet is used for everything from paying bills and accessing resources to socializing, but many don’t have reliable access. A 2021 study even found that areas of Tully, Fabius, and Onondaga Nation have no broadband access.

On Wednesday, the Onondaga County Legislature released $15 million for broadband funding to help provide reliable access and “bridge the digital divide.”

“This divide was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, making things like school and work even more challenging for thousands of families. With the release of these funds, our team will immediately issue a request for proposals to procure a company that will finally bring broadband to our suburban and rural communities,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

McMahon’s office reports that these funds will focus on building infrastructure and high speed internet services. They add that it will also bring high speed, low income internet plans to rural communities.