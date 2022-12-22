SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon.

Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have all been in the forecast for the region.

The county says that conditions may be different throughout the area and it is important to monitor local forecasts and conditions.

“The pending winter storm is expected to bring drastically cold temperatures, high winds and snow,” says McMahon. “It will also bring a “flash freeze” scenario to our County which will result in widespread black ice and potentially treacherous road conditions. Out of an abundance of caution for our workforce and those we serve, I have directed that all “non-essential” services be closed Friday. I also want to strongly emphasize to the community that they should take all necessary precautions in preparation of the storm and avoid travel if possible.”

The public is encouraged to consider the need to be on the roads during the Travel Advisory. If you do need to travel, take the following precautions:

Travel at reduced speeds to allow for increased reaction time

Allow additional time to reach your destination

Completely clear your vehicle of snow and ice

Move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles or tow trucks

Do not pass snow plows

McMahon also says that all nonessential County services and buildings will be closed on Friday, December 23 due to the storm.