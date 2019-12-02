Closings
Travel advisory lifted in Onondaga County

Local News
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The travel advisory for Onondaga County has just been lifted. It was put into place on Monday morning, but expired at noon.

Much of Onondaga County saw between six and ten inches of snow from the storm, causing neighbors to dig out before heading to work.  

In Albany, parts of the Capital Region and areas south saw snow totals of around a foot and a half.  Several counties in that area have been put in a state of emergency

