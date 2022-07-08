SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Libraries in Onondaga County are reminding young readers the importance of reading with fun-filled events this summer.

Over 32 libraries are participating in the “Ocean of Possibilities” summer reading program. The theme is woven through events and targets kids of all ages — not just the youngsters.

The summer is such a large gap of time between learning, so libraries want to make sure students go back to school ready.

The program kicked off on Thursday afternoon with County Executive Ryan McMahon holding a conference at the Soule Branch Library. “Oceans of Possibilities” includes fun-filled events for everyone.

Onondaga Public Libraries Executive Director Christian Zabriskie said, “This is us calling to the kids all over the county — all over the city — to read, to be engaged, to come to the library. The library is fun!”

You can see a full list of activities planned this summer on the Onondaga County Public Libraries website.