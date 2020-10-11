Onondaga County launches investigation after large crowd spotted outside Trexx Nightclub

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county is investigating after a large crowd was spotted outside Trexx Nightclub in downtown Syracuse Saturday night.

A photo posted by NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan on Twitter shows a large crowd gathered outside Trexx Nightclub waiting to get in.

It looked pre-pandemic outside this Downtown Syracuse nightclub last night.



There were more than 50 people outside just waiting to get in, but not 50 masks.



Flagging: @NYGovCuomo, @CHM_McMahon, @BenWalsh44, @DrMikeHaynie, @GarethRhodes, @MelissaDDeRosa pic.twitter.com/Fm40qhFCey — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) October 11, 2020

According to Donovan, several people in line were also not wearing masks.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9 that the county is investigating the incident.

According to CNN, the United States reported more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the third consecutive day on Friday, October 9. This is the first time the U.S. had more than 50,000 cases for three consecutive days since mid-August.