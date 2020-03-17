Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Onondaga County launches senior hotline to help seniors with meals, groceries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In another move to protect more vulnerable populations, Onondaga County has now set up a senior hotline to help seniors in need of meals, and groceries, and unable, or worried about venturing out of their homes.

“We are very concerned about our seniors getting into a situation where there are gatherings of any amount of people at this point. We know how vulnerable they are, and susceptible to the virus. We’re here to help you if you don’t have family or loved ones, or if you do, and they’re not available, and you need a meal, you need help with things, please call this number,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Those who are on Meals on Wheels are already on this list and do not need to call. The number is (315) 218-1987.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected