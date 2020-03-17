Onondaga County launches senior hotline to help seniors with meals, groceries

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In another move to protect more vulnerable populations, Onondaga County has now set up a senior hotline to help seniors in need of meals, and groceries, and unable, or worried about venturing out of their homes.
“We are very concerned about our seniors getting into a situation where there are gatherings of any amount of people at this point. We know how vulnerable they are, and susceptible to the virus. We’re here to help you if you don’t have family or loved ones, or if you do, and they’re not available, and you need a meal, you need help with things, please call this number,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.
Those who are on Meals on Wheels are already on this list and do not need to call. The number is (315) 218-1987.
