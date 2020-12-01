Onondaga County lawmakers approve purchase of ShoppingTown Mall

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County legislature unanimously approved the purchase of ShoppingTown Mall from Moonbeam Capital.

The mall’s owners have reached an agreement with the county, the Town of DeWitt and the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District to buy the mall.

Everyone needs to have their approvals in place when they meet with the bankruptcy judge who is handling the case.

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14.