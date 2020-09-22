Onondaga County leaders make last push to take part in Census 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day and as part of that effort, Syracuse city officials joined with county leaders to make sure you take part in the 2020 Census, which has a deadline next week.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh stood in solidarity with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and legislators, along with Census representatives. It comes as New York faces a critically low response year.

The need for participation is crucial in order to prevent a significant drop in federal funding.

Tuesday’s push was also part of the final power walk through city neighborhoods.