Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist will not run for re-election in 2021

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being involved in Central New York politics for seemingly his entire life, Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist announced he would not run for re-election in 2021.

Holmquist served his first full term on the Onondaga County Legislature in 2005 and has remained in that position, serving the tenth district, ever since.

On Twitter Thursday, Holmquist announced his retirement from the position.

I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election next year to the Onondaga County Legislature. It has been an honor and privilege to serve our community. I appreciate the support of our great citizens of Manlius for the past 30 years. I look forward to serving you in 2021! — Kevin Holmquist (@KevinHolmquist) November 5, 2020

Holmquist’s career in local politics began in 1991 when he was elected as the Manlius Village Trustee. He has continued to move up the local political ladder ever since, serving in village, town and county government positions.

During his time in local politics, Holmquist became one of the authors of what is now the Manlius Village Improvement Plan.

The region Holmquist serves in the legislature is primarily Fayetteville, Minoa, and Fremont.

Holmquist will continue to serve in the Onondaga County Legislature until the end of his term at the end of 2021.