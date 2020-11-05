Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist will not run for re-election in 2021

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being involved in Central New York politics for seemingly his entire life, Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist announced he would not run for re-election in 2021.

Holmquist served his first full term on the Onondaga County Legislature in 2005 and has remained in that position, serving the tenth district, ever since. 

On Twitter Thursday, Holmquist announced his retirement from the position.

Holmquist’s career in local politics began in 1991 when he was elected as the Manlius Village Trustee. He has continued to move up the local political ladder ever since, serving in village, town and county government positions.

During his time in local politics, Holmquist became one of the authors of what is now the Manlius Village Improvement Plan.

The region Holmquist serves in the legislature is primarily Fayetteville, Minoa, and Fremont.

Holmquist will continue to serve in the Onondaga County Legislature until the end of his term at the end of 2021.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected