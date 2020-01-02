Onondaga County legislature passes hotel tax legislation

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County legislature passed a resolution on Thursday to have the state consider raising the occupancy or hotel tax in the county.

The legislature wants to raise the rate from five to seven percent on rooms in the county. That would make a difference of an estimated $2.5 million in new revenue for the county. It’s a move Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, as well as the owners of hotels, say would be a good idea.

“I think it’s important to note how many of the hotel people were here today in favor of this to give us the ability to market our area more. I talked about when the I-81 project begins. That’s something we have got to get the word out that we’re open for business, even though we have a lot of construction downtown regardless of which option is picked for Route 81,” said Onondaga County Legislature chairman Dave Knapp.

If approved, the money would go to promote tourism in the Syracuse area.

The proposed tax now heads to the state legislature and Governor Cuomo for further review.

