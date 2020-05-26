Onondaga County libraries begin phased reopening this week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning on Tuesday, a select few libraries in Onondaga County will be starting a new library take-out option.

The Baldwinsville Public Library and more than a handful of Syracuse city branches will be starting a very specific take-out process for books, DVDs, and other materials you may want to rent. It is a three-step process.

Step one is placing materials on hold. You can go to the library’s website or give them a call. Once you do this, you’ll get a notification by email or phone from the library telling you when your materials are ready.

Next, you need to make an appointment. Once you get your notification confirming your materials are ready, give the library a call to make an appointment for pickup. Make sure you have your library card number on hand. The appointment windows are available in half-hour increments.

Finally, you can pick up your materials. Library staff will have your items checked out with your receipt in a new brown paper bag. You will wait in line and show identifications at the door. Staff will then place the bag on a table for you to grab. The staff will not be available for any other further help and the libraries are still closed at this time.

“We ask that anyone participating in this wear a mask, practice physical distancing at all times, and be patient with us through this process,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “This is new for all of us.”

The county is treating this as a phased re-opening, starting with only some libraries first. They are still not collecting fines for any items checked out previously. They do not want people rushing to the libraries to return those items. Any items that are returned, though, will be places in a seven-day quarantine.

