Onondaga County looking at layoffs to balance budget devastated by COVID-19

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says he is considering as many as 250 layoffs to balance its budget.

McMahon says the county has already saved $18 million by not filling positions and through early retirements. That has already left the county down 460 positions. The county is also tapping $15 million in reserves.

But McMahon says that’s not enough to make up for the shortfall in county sales tax revenues and added expenses brought on by COVID-19. “We’re out of money,” McMahon said. “This is not just a 2020 problem but a 2021 problem, because part of this deficit is a $20 million the state put on us. We believe this is not just a cut for this year, that’s a cut forever.”

New York State is cutting the amount of state aid it provides to municipalities and school districts because of billions in lost sales tax and income tax revenues.”

McMahon says if sales tax revenues pick up or Washington comes through with stimulus money then the county may not have to go through with all the cuts.

But McMahon says he can’t wait. He plans to ask the county legislature to give him the flexibility to cut 154,000 workforce hours which will total about 250 positions. By asking for the ability to cut workforce hours, McMahon says that will allow him to save or cut jobs on a week to week basis depending on revenues.

He could not specify where the cuts would come from.

