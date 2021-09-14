Onondaga County looking for election inspectors

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, mail in ballots run through a sorting machine at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif. A group of election security experts will ask California officials, Thursday, Sept. 2, to take additional steps to protect the upcoming governor’s recall election after the unauthorized release of voting system software in other states. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections is looking for people to serve as election inspectors.

“No election can be held without election inspectors; they are the front line in protecting and preserving free and fair elections,” the Board of Elections shared in a press release.

New York State Election Law requires that a bipartisan team of four inspectors, two Republicans and two Democrats, staff every polling place.

The Board needs people to serve as permanent inspectors, as well substitutes for when personal emergencies prevent an inspector from going to their assigned polling station.

To qualify to be an election inspector, a person must be a registered voter and be able to serve anywhere in the county. An election inspector must be available to work 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on General Election Day.

Starting pay for the General Election will be set at $215 and paid by the county.

Election Inspectors are required to take a three hour training course. This year’s will be held for returning and new inspectors from Thursday, September 30 to Tuesday, October 5.

Inspectors are paid for their attendance at training sessions in addition to the pay they receive for working on Election Day.

Anyone interested in serving as an Election Inspector or in learning more about the job should contact the Inspector Department of the Board of Elections at (315) 435-3331 or onvote.net.