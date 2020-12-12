Onondaga County loses 11 more neighbors to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a deadly 24 hours for Onondaga County, as the county tragically announced they lost 11 more people due to COVID-19 Saturday.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Onondaga County has lost 294 people to the virus, and another five people are believed to have died from the virus, but were never officially tested for COVID-19.
With the exception of May 7, when a number of nursing home deaths were suddenly added to the county’s death toll because of a delay in reporting, Saturday’s 11 deaths make it the deadliest day of COVID-19 the county has experienced to this point.
Onondaga County also reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. As of Saturday, the county has more than 3,250 active cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations also increased throughout Onondaga County, as 259 county residents are now battling the virus in a hospital.
The trend of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations was also seen across the state Saturday. According to the New York State Health Department, 5,359 New Yorkers are now in a hospital with COVID-19. This is the highest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since May 19.
Tragically, 95 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.
Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:
- Test Results Reported – 242,927
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,359 (+38)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 705
- Number ICU – 1,029 (+22)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 563 (+17)
- Total Discharges – 90,747 (+595)
- Deaths – 95
- Total Deaths – 27,675
Locally, in the entire Central New York region, the COVID-19 positive rate remained above six percent Friday. According to the State Health Department, approximately 23% of all hospital beds in the region are available. Governor Cuomo said Friday that once fewer than 15% of hospital beds are available in an area, that area could be subject to an Orange Zone based on the areas positivity rate.
COVID-19 hospitalizations for all ten regions in New York State:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|Capital Region
|258
|0.02%
|26%
|Central New York
|317
|0.04%
|23%
|Finger Lakes
|639
|0.05%
|25%
|Long Island
|842
|0.03%
|18%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|0.03%
|25%
|Mohawk Valley
|189
|0.04%
|24%
|New York City
|1,701
|0.02%
|19%
|North Country
|47
|0.01%
|46%
|Southern Tier
|151
|0.02%
|40%
|Western New York
|535
|0.04%
|26%
|Statewide
|5,359
|0.03%
|22%
COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten New York State regions over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|5.51%
|5.45%
|5.52%
|Central New York
|6.41%
|6.61%
|6.73%
|Finger Lakes
|8.03%
|7.81%
|8.04%
|Long Island
|5.71%
|5.65%
|5.58%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.41%
|6.33%
|6.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.83%
|7.81%
|7.98%
|New York City
|4.10%
|4.03%
|3.99%
|North Country
|4.23%
|4.04%
|4.23%
|Southern Tier
|2.39%
|2.27%
|2.20%
|Western New York
|7.22%
|7.22%
|6.84%
|Statewide
|5.17%
|5.11%
|5.03%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 764,966 people who have tested positive for the virus.
Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county provided by the New York State Health Department:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|7,718
|163
|Allegany
|1,377
|27
|Broome
|6,390
|84
|Cattaraugus
|1,722
|38
|Cayuga
|1,488
|67
|Chautauqua
|2,271
|51
|Chemung
|3,701
|50
|Chenango
|835
|20
|Clinton
|627
|30
|Columbia
|1,188
|13
|Cortland
|1,434
|59
|Delaware
|500
|12
|Dutchess
|8,976
|182
|Erie
|32,489
|474
|Essex
|368
|13
|Franklin
|432
|11
|Fulton
|801
|28
|Genesee
|1,530
|43
|Greene
|858
|15
|Hamilton
|68
|0
|Herkimer
|1,117
|55
|Jefferson
|962
|40
|Lewis
|552
|12
|Livingston
|1,077
|28
|Madison
|1,505
|42
|Monroe
|22,553
|720
|Montgomery
|748
|31
|Nassau
|69,636
|899
|Niagara
|5,722
|185
|NYC
|351,674
|3,983
|Oneida
|7,607
|276
|Onondaga
|14,772
|375
|Ontario
|1,995
|75
|Orange
|19,330
|184
|Orleans
|838
|22
|Oswego
|2,335
|63
|Otsego
|858
|18
|Putnam
|3,677
|69
|Rensselaer
|2,477
|66
|Rockland
|23,849
|169
|Saratoga
|3,298
|115
|Schenectady
|3,587
|97
|Schoharie
|306
|13
|Schuyler
|379
|7
|Seneca
|469
|10
|St. Lawrence
|1,306
|36
|Steuben
|2,363
|68
|Suffolk
|73,281
|1,163
|Sullivan
|2,435
|28
|Tioga
|1,345
|16
|Tompkins
|1,529
|52
|Ulster
|4,251
|75
|Warren
|746
|22
|Washington
|549
|11
|Wayne
|1,625
|46
|Westchester
|58,244
|638
|Wyoming
|840
|36
|Yates
|356
|4
