Onondaga County loses 11 more neighbors to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a deadly 24 hours for Onondaga County, as the county tragically announced they lost 11 more people due to COVID-19 Saturday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Onondaga County has lost 294 people to the virus, and another five people are believed to have died from the virus, but were never officially tested for COVID-19.

With the exception of May 7, when a number of nursing home deaths were suddenly added to the county’s death toll because of a delay in reporting, Saturday’s 11 deaths make it the deadliest day of COVID-19 the county has experienced to this point. 

Onondaga County also reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. As of Saturday, the county has more than 3,250 active cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations also increased throughout Onondaga County, as 259 county residents are now battling the virus in a hospital. 

The trend of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations was also seen across the state Saturday. According to the New York State Health Department, 5,359 New Yorkers are now in a hospital with COVID-19. This is the highest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since May 19.

Tragically, 95 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

  • Test Results Reported – 242,927
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,359 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 705
  • Number ICU – 1,029 (+22)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 563 (+17)
  • Total Discharges – 90,747 (+595)
  • Deaths – 95
  • Total Deaths – 27,675

Locally, in the entire Central New York region, the COVID-19 positive rate remained above six percent Friday. According to the State Health Department, approximately 23% of all hospital beds in the region are available. Governor Cuomo said Friday that once fewer than 15% of hospital beds are available in an area, that area could be subject to an Orange Zone based on the areas positivity rate. 

COVID-19 hospitalizations for all ten regions in New York State:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region2580.02%26%
Central New York3170.04%23%
Finger Lakes6390.05%25%
Long Island8420.03%18%
Mid-Hudson6800.03%25%
Mohawk Valley1890.04%24%
New York City1,7010.02%19%
North Country470.01%46%
Southern Tier1510.02%40%
Western New York5350.04%26%
Statewide5,3590.03%22%

COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten New York State regions over the last three days:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region5.51%5.45%5.52%
Central New York6.41%6.61%6.73%
Finger Lakes8.03%7.81%8.04%
Long Island5.71%5.65%5.58%
Mid-Hudson6.41%6.33%6.10%
Mohawk Valley7.83%7.81%7.98%
New York City4.10%4.03%3.99%
North Country4.23%4.04%4.23%
Southern Tier2.39%2.27%2.20%
Western New York7.22%7.22%6.84%
Statewide5.17%5.11%5.03%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 764,966 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county provided by the New York State Health Department:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany7,718163
Allegany1,37727
Broome6,39084
Cattaraugus1,72238
Cayuga1,48867
Chautauqua2,27151
Chemung3,70150
Chenango83520
Clinton62730
Columbia1,18813
Cortland1,43459
Delaware50012
Dutchess8,976182
Erie32,489474
Essex36813
Franklin43211
Fulton80128
Genesee1,53043
Greene85815
Hamilton680
Herkimer1,11755
Jefferson96240
Lewis55212
Livingston1,07728
Madison1,50542
Monroe22,553720
Montgomery74831
Nassau69,636899
Niagara5,722185
NYC351,6743,983
Oneida7,607276
Onondaga14,772375
Ontario1,99575
Orange19,330184
Orleans83822
Oswego2,33563
Otsego85818
Putnam3,67769
Rensselaer2,47766
Rockland23,849169
Saratoga3,298115
Schenectady3,58797
Schoharie30613
Schuyler3797
Seneca46910
St. Lawrence1,30636
Steuben2,36368
Suffolk73,2811,163
Sullivan2,43528
Tioga1,34516
Tompkins1,52952
Ulster4,25175
Warren74622
Washington54911
Wayne1,62546
Westchester58,244638
Wyoming84036
Yates3564

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.

