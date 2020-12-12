Onondaga County loses 11 more neighbors to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a deadly 24 hours for Onondaga County, as the county tragically announced they lost 11 more people due to COVID-19 Saturday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Onondaga County has lost 294 people to the virus, and another five people are believed to have died from the virus, but were never officially tested for COVID-19.

With the exception of May 7, when a number of nursing home deaths were suddenly added to the county’s death toll because of a delay in reporting, Saturday’s 11 deaths make it the deadliest day of COVID-19 the county has experienced to this point.

Onondaga County also reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. As of Saturday, the county has more than 3,250 active cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations also increased throughout Onondaga County, as 259 county residents are now battling the virus in a hospital.

The trend of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations was also seen across the state Saturday. According to the New York State Health Department, 5,359 New Yorkers are now in a hospital with COVID-19. This is the highest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since May 19.

Tragically, 95 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

Test Results Reported – 242,927

– 242,927 Patient Hospitalization – 5,359 (+38)

– 5,359 (+38) Patients Newly Admitted – 705

– 705 Number ICU – 1,029 (+22)

– 1,029 (+22) Number ICU with Intubation – 563 (+17)

– 563 (+17) Total Discharges – 90,747 (+595)

– 90,747 (+595) Deaths – 95

– 95 Total Deaths – 27,675

Locally, in the entire Central New York region, the COVID-19 positive rate remained above six percent Friday. According to the State Health Department, approximately 23% of all hospital beds in the region are available. Governor Cuomo said Friday that once fewer than 15% of hospital beds are available in an area, that area could be subject to an Orange Zone based on the areas positivity rate.

COVID-19 hospitalizations for all ten regions in New York State:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 258 0.02% 26% Central New York 317 0.04% 23% Finger Lakes 639 0.05% 25% Long Island 842 0.03% 18% Mid-Hudson 680 0.03% 25% Mohawk Valley 189 0.04% 24% New York City 1,701 0.02% 19% North Country 47 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 151 0.02% 40% Western New York 535 0.04% 26% Statewide 5,359 0.03% 22%

COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten New York State regions over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 5.51% 5.45% 5.52% Central New York 6.41% 6.61% 6.73% Finger Lakes 8.03% 7.81% 8.04% Long Island 5.71% 5.65% 5.58% Mid-Hudson 6.41% 6.33% 6.10% Mohawk Valley 7.83% 7.81% 7.98% New York City 4.10% 4.03% 3.99% North Country 4.23% 4.04% 4.23% Southern Tier 2.39% 2.27% 2.20% Western New York 7.22% 7.22% 6.84% Statewide 5.17% 5.11% 5.03%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 764,966 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county provided by the New York State Health Department:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 7,718 163 Allegany 1,377 27 Broome 6,390 84 Cattaraugus 1,722 38 Cayuga 1,488 67 Chautauqua 2,271 51 Chemung 3,701 50 Chenango 835 20 Clinton 627 30 Columbia 1,188 13 Cortland 1,434 59 Delaware 500 12 Dutchess 8,976 182 Erie 32,489 474 Essex 368 13 Franklin 432 11 Fulton 801 28 Genesee 1,530 43 Greene 858 15 Hamilton 68 0 Herkimer 1,117 55 Jefferson 962 40 Lewis 552 12 Livingston 1,077 28 Madison 1,505 42 Monroe 22,553 720 Montgomery 748 31 Nassau 69,636 899 Niagara 5,722 185 NYC 351,674 3,983 Oneida 7,607 276 Onondaga 14,772 375 Ontario 1,995 75 Orange 19,330 184 Orleans 838 22 Oswego 2,335 63 Otsego 858 18 Putnam 3,677 69 Rensselaer 2,477 66 Rockland 23,849 169 Saratoga 3,298 115 Schenectady 3,587 97 Schoharie 306 13 Schuyler 379 7 Seneca 469 10 St. Lawrence 1,306 36 Steuben 2,363 68 Suffolk 73,281 1,163 Sullivan 2,435 28 Tioga 1,345 16 Tompkins 1,529 52 Ulster 4,251 75 Warren 746 22 Washington 549 11 Wayne 1,625 46 Westchester 58,244 638 Wyoming 840 36 Yates 356 4

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.