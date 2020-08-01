Onondaga County loses 200th neighbor to coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 500,000 people have died from coronavirus worldwide, and Onondaga County’s death toll hit a grim milestone on Saturday.

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s Twitter account, an 89-year-old woman with underlying health conditions recently passed away due to COVID-19.

20 hospitalizations, with 6 waiting a negative test to return to Senior residence. 3 neighbors in ICU. Sadly we lost a neighbor a 89 year old female with underlying health conditions. — Ryan McMahon (@CHM_McMahon) August 1, 2020

This is the 200th person to die from COVID-19 in Onondaga County, according to the county’s health department.

Despite this tragic news, the data from Onondaga County still shows signs of progress.

Onondaga County’s seven-day average infection rate is at 0.8%, and only ten new cases were found on Friday.

In total, there have been 3,354 cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County, and there are currently 161 active cases.

