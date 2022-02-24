(WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County man, who received his booster shot, has won the state’s outdoor adventure sweepstakes valued at $2,000.

The man, who is being referred to as Ryan W., was named one-of-five grand prize winners in the ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure’ sweepstakes. Ryan selected the Turkey Hunter Prize Package, which includes:

A lifetime sportsman license

High-quality ground blind

Turkey hunting vest

Hen decoy pair

Shotgun optical sight

Slate call

10×42 binoculars

The sweepstakes, which was launched last year, was established to increase the booster shot rates and had a total of 436 New Yorkers participating.

“New Yorkers who have gotten vaccinated to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic should be very proud of our progress,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Adding hundreds of people to our already impressive percentage of vaccinated individuals is a win for the entire state, and these fantastic prizes to the lucky winners is an added bonus. The vaccine is our best weapon to fight this pandemic, and the more New Yorkers who get vaccinated, the faster we can continue our path to recovery.”

Twenty-five entrants will receive their choice of Second Tier prizes valued at approximately $1,000, including:

Fishing: Annual freshwater fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel;

Bowhunter: Annual hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow OR compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8×42 binoculars;

Riflehunter: Annual hunting license, high-quality riflescope, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8×42 binoculars;

Turkey hunter: Annual hunting license and turkey permit, high quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy, slate call, and 8×42 binoculars; and

Birder: 8×42 binoculars, birdfeeder, bird seed and I Bird NY materials.

All entrants will receive a tree seedling from DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga and their choice of either a $25 gift card for a free night of camping at a DEC campground or a $25 gift card to a major sporting goods retailer. In addition, entrants will receive a one-year subscription to DEC’s Conservationist magazine, which is currently celebrating its 75th year in publication.

For more information about hunting and freshwater fishing licenses, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6094.html and https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6091.html.