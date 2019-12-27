Onondaga County may increase hotel tax; increase would be used to help promote the area

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the new year hits, Onondaga County legislators will have to look into a proposed bump in hotel tax. If approved, it would raise the tax from five percent to seven percent.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says Onondaga County is largely run on sales tax so steps need to be taken to bring visitors into Central New York.
The money raised from the tax increase would be used to do things like promote the area to visitors.
“If we really want to bring in some of these things we are asking for, whether it’s an e-sports facility, whether it’s a state of the art sports complex which really drives tourism dollars, we need to pay for it,” McMahon said. “So asking the legislature to consider upping the room tax, is something our hotel owners support. It’s something that Visit Syracuse supports. They’ve been asking us to do something for a long time.”
If approved in Onondaga County, it would have to get state approval, including the governor’s signature, before another vote here in Onondaga County. McMahon says this is just the beginning part of the process.
