Onondaga County Memorial Day Ceremony

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County honored the men and women who fought for our country Sunday morning.

There was a ceremony at the Onondaga County Veterans Cemetery in Syracuse.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Morey is one of the many people remembering those who sacrificed their lives.

“I get to defend our country and enjoy our freedoms, but I do get to come home at night,” she said. “Today, today is about those who haven’t been able to make it home. Today is about those who will never be able to see their children or families again, and we owe such a debt of gratitude for everything they have done for us.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, and Representative John Katko were also at the ceremony.