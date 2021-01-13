Onondaga County moving vaccination hub to area with more space

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is preparing to move where it does COVID-19 vaccinations at the War Memorial to an area with more capacity. Luckily, it’s not going to have to move very far.

Starting this coming Monday, January 18, the county will perform vaccinations at the Oncenter in the room where County Executive Ryan McMahon holds his COVID-19 briefings.

At the current vaccination site, in the War Memorial, on the floor where the Syracuse Crunch plays, the county has been doing around 1,200 vaccinations a day.

At the Oncenter, the county will be able to do more than 3,000 shots a day for a total of 18,000 per week. There are no vaccinations on weekends.

That new total is all dependent on supply, which hasn’t been coming as fast as anticipated. Onondaga county received 3,600 doses from New York State for this week.

The Oncenter will continue to do asymptotic testing along with providing vaccine shots.

More details about the move are expected to come later this week.

A new briefing location will be announced at a later date.