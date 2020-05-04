Onondaga County: Nursing homes sending COVID-19 residents who don’t need hospitalization to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive blames a recent spike in hospitalization numbers on nursing homes sending residents to the hospital who don’t need to be there.

On Monday, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced an increase of 10 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19. Between Sunday and Monday, 10 recent admissions were patients dropped off by nursing homes who didn’t need hospitalization.

At his daily briefing, McMahon said, “It wouldn’t be acceptable to me if it was my family member.”

McMahon didn’t name the facilities but confirmed he’s talking about one or more of the 12 skilled nursing facilities that fall under New York State regulation.

Some of the recent hospitalizations include nursing home residents who aren’t symptomatic at all but only tested positive by a proactive test.

While bigger nursing homes have isolation units or floors dedicated to COVID-19 patients, like Loretto and Bishop, smaller ones that don’t have a similar set-up look to contain the spread of the virus by removing the resident from the facility.

“They have the right not to have them in their building, so what they’re doing is they’re bringing them to the hospital, creating a logistics issue,” McMahon said.

McMahon says the county is now working with the facilities and the hospitals to move patients to appropriate places and expects this abnormality to no longer affect the county’s hospitalization rate.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the State Department of Health for an explanation, but hasn’t heard back.

