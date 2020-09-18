Onondaga County offering COVID testing to symptomatic county students, teachers next week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is once again ramping up its testing efforts. Starting Monday, sick kids in Onondaga County will be able to get a quick test for coronavirus. The county is partnering with SUNY Upstate to provide testing throughout the week at NBT Bank Stadium. The program is specifically for students or teachers sent home from school with COVID-19 symptoms

Throughout the year, all they have to do is reach out to the health department and make an appointment for a saliva test, not a nasal swab. They’ll then get results within 24 hours, and the contract tracing process will begin, if needed.

“We want to keep the schools safe and we don’t wanna have parents and students have to be out and quarantined for fourteen days. If they’re symptomatic and we don’t know whether they have COVID and they don’t have access to testing, so this allows them to quickly get access to a test and if it’s ruled out, they’ll be able to go back to school,” said Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of SUNY Upstate Medical Hospital.

This project begins Monday, September 21 at the stadium and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the week. It is free of charge, but anyone under 18 needs to have a parent or guardian present.