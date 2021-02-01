Onondaga County offering free cervical cancer screenings

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All women are at risk for cervical cancer, but it occurs most often in women over the age of 30. In the United States, approximately 13,000 (2017:12,831) women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. Cervical cancer is preventable with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and regular screening tests (Pap test and HPV test) and follow-up. Cervical cancer is highly curable when found and treated early.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of cervical cancer. HPV is a common virus that is passed from one person to another during sexual activity. It is important to remember that most sexually active people will have HPV at some point in their lives. Usually, HPV will go away on its own, but when it doesn’t, cervical cancer can develop over time. The HPV vaccine can prevent infection from the nine most common types of HPV. The vaccine is recommended for males and females at age 11 or 12 but can be given between 9 to 26 years of age. Adults between the ages of 27 to 45 who are not adequately vaccinated may benefit from the HPV vaccine. Check with your provider to determine if you should receive the vaccine. If you do not have insurance that covers the vaccine, please call 315.435.2000 for more information on the Onondaga County Immunization Clinic.

There are two tests that can find cervical cancer early. Cervical cancer screening tests are recommended for women between the ages of 21 to 65. Women aged 21-29 should be screened regularly with Pap tests every three years. Women aged 30 and older may be screened with both Pap and HPV testing every five years. Routine screenings are an important step to help find cervical cancer early.

Free Pap and HPV tests are available through the Onondaga County Cancer Services Program (CSP) for women between the ages of 40 to 64 who do not have health insurance or experience other barriers to completing their screenings along with any necessary follow-up testing. Services are available at many healthcare provider sites throughout the city of Syracuse and Onondaga County. Call 315-435-3653 or register for your free screening test here.

Whether you have health insurance or not, having cervical cancer screening tests is important. You should start regular Pap tests at age 21 and continue this practice through age 65 with the guidance of your doctor. Remember, if you are a woman between the ages of 40 to 64 and do NOT have health insurance, call 315.435.3653 to see if you qualify for free cervical cancer screening tests. Take care of yourself and schedule your test today!