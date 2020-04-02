Onondaga County offers assistance in COVID-19 testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo brags about the frequency of coronavirus testing in the state, and in Onondaga County, nobody with symptoms has been turned away from getting a COVID-19 test.

However, in Cayuga County, leaders have expressed frustration that they’ve been unable to get enough supplies to properly test its residents.

As of Wednesday, Cayuga County had four confirmed COVID-19 cases, but leaders within the county fear there could be many more cases. Even some patients with mild symptoms can’t be tested because leaders don’t think there are enough supplies in the county.

According to a map provided by Onondaga County, many people, especially from the northern part of Cayuga County have had to travel to Onondaga County to get tested.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county is here to help.

I talked to the Cayuga County Legislative Chairwoman McNabb, and I told her if you run into a scenario where you got your first responders who are running into a situation where they need to be tested, and they can’t get tested, just call me. That’s gone on the whole time. I’ve talked to Tony Picente in Oneida County almost daily about ways we can work together as Central New York. Part of these conversations once we get through this is, should the Central New York counties all agree that in the next type of this situation, hopefully not a pandemic, we’re all doing the exact same things at the exact same times? Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

At his press conference, McMahon argued that Onondaga County is already a regional hub for testing. He also said that Syracuse hospitals could become the hub for people in other counties if they need to be hospitalized.

If people from outside the county come to Onondaga County for COVID-19 treatment, Onondaga can apply for more federal and state funding.

As of Wednesday, more than 3,300 people in Onondaga County had been tested for COVID-19, in Cayuga County that number is just over 300.