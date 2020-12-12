SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is partnering with Nascentia Health to offer free COVID-19 testing to residents this weekend.
As cases of coronavirus rise throughout Central New York, it’s important for people to get tested for COVID-19 to ensure they are not spreading the virus throughout the community.
Testing was available Saturday to Onondaga County residents who were experiencing symptoms of the virus or may have recently been exposed to the virus, and the testing site will be open once again Sunday.
The testing site is located behind the Nascentia Health building, which is located at 1050 West Genesee St. The testing site is only open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the weekends, and an appointment is required in order to get tested.
The health department says health insurance information will be collected from everyone who gets tested, but there is no out-of-pocket cost to get a test.
According to the health department, test results are usually made available within one to three days after getting tested.
To make an appointment and register to get tested, click here.
For more testing options in Onondaga County, click here.
For more information regarding COVID-19 and Onondaga County, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- “When you make shots the game is easy” Jim Boeheim following win against Boston College
- Syracuse opens ACC play with blowout win at Boston College
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- Dominick’s Restaurant in Syracuse, an Italian food favorite, temporarily closes due to COVID-19 restrictions
- Onondaga County offers free COVID-19 testing to residents experiencing symptoms this weekend
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App