Onondaga County offers free COVID-19 testing to residents experiencing symptoms this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is partnering with Nascentia Health to offer free COVID-19 testing to residents this weekend.

As cases of coronavirus rise throughout Central New York, it’s important for people to get tested for COVID-19 to ensure they are not spreading the virus throughout the community.

Testing was available Saturday to Onondaga County residents who were experiencing symptoms of the virus or may have recently been exposed to the virus, and the testing site will be open once again Sunday.

The testing site is located behind the Nascentia Health building, which is located at 1050 West Genesee St. The testing site is only open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the weekends, and an appointment is required in order to get tested.

The health department says health insurance information will be collected from everyone who gets tested, but there is no out-of-pocket cost to get a test.

According to the health department, test results are usually made available within one to three days after getting tested.

