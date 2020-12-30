Onondaga County officially takes over ShoppingTown Mall

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has officially taken over the ShoppingTown Mall.
Calling it a new chapter for the mall, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the takeover on Twitter on Wednesday.
McMahon added that a competitive process for proposals to redevelop the site will begin in the next few weeks.
More from NewsChannel 9:
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App