Onondaga County officially takes over ShoppingTown Mall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Many families don't have the fortune of always knowing where their next meal is coming from. Through the pandemic, that need has only grown.

"It's a lot of families that have never had to reach out to the emergency food network before for help," Karen Belcher, executive director at the Food Bank of CNY, says. "It's disheartening and it's hard sometimes to go to those distributions and see the individuals and to see the panic in their eyes sometimes. But yet, it's so heartening to know we're there. We're helping them."