SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Maybe you’re just getting the shovels and snow blowers out, but Onondaga County has been ready for months.

“We are accustomed to this every November, sometimes October. We get our trucks ready. They’ve been getting worked on all fall,” said Marty Voss, the Commissioner of the Onondaga County Department of Transportation. “Putting the blades back on the dump trucks getting ready for them to plow. The last 48 hours or so when we knew there was snow in the forecast, we started loading the trucks up with salt.”

The county plows will be out early on Tuesday. But the city of Syracuse, will wait and see what “Mother Nature” really has in store.

“The way our plowing works in the city as many people know, the priority is the emergency routes,” said Corey Dunham, the COO of the city. “Those highly traveled thoroughfares, the areas around the hospitals. Those areas will get attention when the snow starts to fall. Then we’ll get into the streets and other residential areas as soon as we can.”

Depending on where you live — you could see a lot of snow or not that much. Both Voss and Dunham have this advice for those of you who will be on the roads or at home.

“If you can, leave early from work. Do so to avoid the traffic,” Voss said. “If you do encounter a snowplow, we ask you to stay away as far as you can and not try to pass them.”

“We don’t want people to travel unnecessarily if they don’t need to,” Dunham said. “If you’re home, if you’re off the roads, make sure that your car is parked in a place that is in compliance with regulation, so it gives the snowplow room to clear.”

They need to get around so everyone can safely get around in the snow.