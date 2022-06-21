(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County opened its newest park Tuesday.

The Otisco Shores Conservation Area is an extensive park located at the southern end of Otisco Lake on Otisco Valley Road in the Town of Otisco. The park is open to the public with shoreline access, walking trails, a spot to fish and a small parking area.

Courtesy of Onondaga County

“It is no secret that Onondaga County is home to a world-class and award-winning parks system.” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “The Onondaga County Park System is also vast and diverse, allowing our residents and visitors a range or experiences to appreciate their natural surroundings. We have been especially aggressive with expanding County parkland to include shoreline access because it is so limited, and it can serve as both a public asset and a protective measure for our local waters. We could not be more excited to establish this new park for our community,” McMahon continued.

The land for the park was purchased via a partnership with the Finger Lakes Land Trust and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The goal of the design was to keep this stretch of Otisco Shores with a minimal footprint. Which the county believes allows visitors to enjoy a natural setting.

“DEC is proud to partner with Onondaga County and Finger Lakes Land Trust on the conservation of this critical shoreline property to safeguard Otisco Lake as a public drinking water source. This is another example of how New York State is continuing to make strategic investments through its Water Quality Improvement Project grant program to protect water quality, enhance public opportunities for recreation, and sustain our state’s wildlife and world-class fisheries,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

According to a press release sent by McMahon’s office, Onondaga County has expanded waterfront access in the County Parks system more in the past four years than during the last 50 years.

“This is a great win for Otisco Lake and every resident of Onondaga County,” says Finger Lakes Land Trust executive director Andrew Zepp. “We were delighted to have the opportunity to work together with the county and DEC. This partnership was essential to make the project happen.”

“This should send a clear message; Onondaga County wants to ensure the public has access to the vast natural resources in our community, now and for generations to come,” McMahon added.