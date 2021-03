FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is opening registration for 1,800 vaccine appointments at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The clinic will be held at the Oncenter on Wednesday.

Any individual that qualifies under phase 1a or 1b by New York State is eligible to register. Individuals can sign up by visiting https://covid19.ongov.net/vaccine/.

Madison County is also opening its vaccination appointments at 2 p.m. for a clinic to be held on Wednesday in Chittenango.