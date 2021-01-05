Onondaga County Police Agency creates police reform plan

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Making changes to the future of policing in Onondaga County, multiple agencies have come up with a police reform plan to submit to New York State.
The move is in line with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order requiring local governments to adopt a reform plan.
A website has been created by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office to keep village and county residents informed.
If you would like to view that website, click here.
