SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Wednesday that Onondaga County Public Libraries will “stop charging overdue fees and eliminate all outstanding fees and fines.” McMahon was joined by Onondaga County Public Library Executive Directory Christian Zabriskie, Board President Jill Hurst-Wahl, and Trustee Maria Mahar for the announcement.

Overdue fines account for less than 0.3% of this year’s operations budget, said McMahon. The county expects to waive $282,917 in fines for over 26,000 patrons.

“They [libraries] provide a wide variety of resources that are vital to many people in our community… By waiving all outstanding fees and fines and no longer charging for them going forward, we are ensuring that all members of our community can take advantage of our library system,” said McMahon.

Currently, there are eleven city libraries and fourteen suburban ones that will go fine free, if they are not already. In 2016, Onondaga County Public Libraries stopped charging fines on children’s cards. In 2019, fines were stopped on veteran’s cards.

Onondaga County Public Library will still have fees for lost, damaged, and some specialty items.