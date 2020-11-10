Onondaga County reaches tentative contract with its largest union

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County and its largest labor union, CSEA Local 834, have reached a tentative agreement.

The deal would cover the approximately 2,000 employees in this union through 2022.

It allows for pay raises while maintaining current health benefits.

The agreement is subject to a vote by union members, which is scheduled to take place Nov.16 through Nov. 30. The final results are expected on the evening of Nov. 30.

This tentative agreement is a solid deal for our employees and the taxpayers of Onondaga County. It is both fair and fiscally responsible as we navigate these challenging fiscal times. Thank you to CSEA Local 834 for their partnership and willingness to negotiate in good faith and thank you to our county workforce who work tirelessly to make sure we can all be proud to call Onondaga County home. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

CSEA Onondaga County Local 834 would like to thank County Executive McMahon and his team for being able to negotiate this tentative agreement with us in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis. Our members have served on the front lines of this pandemic since the beginning and will continue to help our communities during these difficult times. We still need the federal government to take action and provide the state and local government’s immediate aid. Without it, services that help our County run – that our members provide – will be negatively affected. CSEA Local 834 President Dan Vadala

Local 834 includes workers in several departments, like Health, Social Services and Facilities.