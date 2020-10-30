Onondaga County records 99 COVID-19 cases in 1 day, breaking previous record of 70 cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County recorded the largest number of new COVID-19 cases on record Friday with 99 cases, surpassing any one day total since the pandemic began in March.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a video posted to Twitter that 68 of the cases were community spread. He said some of those cases were people who traveled out of state for travel sports teams but did not quarantine as required by the state.
McMahon pleaded with those who travel to please get a COVID-19 test upon return.
He said other cases could be traced to a wedding and birthday parties. Again he asked that people who feel sick to stay home and not attend an event until COVID-19 could be ruled out.
McMahon said the county will be sending out inspectors to bars and restaurants this weekend to make sure they are complying with guidelines for social distancing, capacity, and mask-wearing.
NewsChannel 9 interviewed McMahon on Friday evening about COVID-19 in the county:
