Onondaga County releases quarantine recommendations for schools

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quarantine guidelines are changing when it comes to recommendations from both the state and local school districts.

The state now says that if you’re exposed to COVID-19 but you’re asymptomatic, you don’t have to quarantine if you’ve been vaccinated for more than two weeks.

So far, the Onondaga County Health Department hasn’t seen any evidence of COVID-19 transmitting in schools. Now, they’re easing up on quarantine requirements.

They are looking at two main factors: Whether the COVID-positive person is showing symptoms and whether there are assigned seats in the classroom.

In a classroom without assigned seats, if a person is asymptomatic:

  • Nobody has to quarantine if a school administrator can attest to the fact that everyone was wearing a mask and keeping six-feet apart
  • But, everyone in the class must be notified and monitor for symptoms for 10 days

In a classroom without assigned seats, if the person is showing symptom:

  • Students, teachers and teaching assistants must quarantine if they’ve been in the classroom with that person for at least two hours — No matter how big that room is

In a classroom with assigned seats and an asymptomatic person:

  • Nobody has to quarantine
  • But, everyone is notified of the positive case

In a classroom with assigned seats with a symptomatic person:

  • Only those sitting next to that person have to quarantine for 10 days
  • The rest of the class will be notified/asked to monitor for symptoms

And when it comes to gym class and lunch, the rules vary:

  • At lunch: Since kids usually have their masks off, the students sitting next to the confirmed positive case have to quarantine, but not the whole group
  • Gym Class: They will consider mandatory quarantines only if the kids are engaged in a close-contact sport

This all depends on the positivity rate throughout the county, and whether or not the staff is vaccinated. If cases rise, rules could change.

